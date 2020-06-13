Billie Ann McCarty (nee Plique) age 86, of Amherst, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her residence while under the care of Mercy New Life Hospice following a lengthy illness.Born December 25, 1933 in Ottawa, Illinois, she has called Amherst her home for the last 64 years. For many years Billie also had a Summer home in Huron and spent her Winters in Melbourne, Florida. Billie worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lorain for 20 years, retiring in 1989. Following her retirement, she worked part time at Lifeshare Community Blood Services for 5 years as a Phlebotomist.A loving wife, mother and caregiver, Billie enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening and canning. She spent her days enjoying the company of her family and friends, making them laugh and caring for them in any way she could. Through her entire life, and especially her last year, she taught people the meaning of strength and what it truly means to be a fighter. She constantly showed people the love she felt for them, trying to take care of her husband (David), family and making jokes even during her most weakened timesBillie was a loyal companion and caregiver to her husband David of 66 years; their daughter Kim Shumyla of Amherst, with whom she made her home; triplet sons, David McCarty of Elyria, Daniel (Linda) McCarty and Darrell (Denise) McCarty both of Amherst; nine grandchildren: Christine Shumyla-Quarando, Jeremy McCarty, Lauren McCarty, Nicholas Shumyla, Anthony McCarty, Cody McCarty, Alex McCarty, Maxwell McCarty and Dillon McCarty; five great grandchildren; and two brothers, Kenneth “Kenny” and Ronald “Ronnie” Plique.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Martha (nee Goodwrich) Plique; three brothers and seven sisters.The family held private visitation and funeral services in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center, Amherst. Chaplin John Johnson from New Life Hospice officiated. Burial will take place in Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, 6111 Oak Tree Blvd. Suite 130, Independence, Ohio 44131.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.