Billy Cable, age 86, of Lorain Ford Lorain Assembly retiree, passed away peacefully on Monday November 23rd, 2020 following a brief illness.He is survived by daughters Lisa Abel of Vermilion and Sherry Cable of Wakeman. He also leaves six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and sister Arbutus Huston residing in Kentucky.Billy was preceded in death by his wife Nancy “Louise” Cable (nee Johnson) in 1996, parents Dewey and Jettie Mae (nee Bryant) Cable, brothers Jack and Tommy Cable, sisters Bernice Cable, Gwendolyn Potter, and Katherine Cable, and son-in-law Wm. Ronnie Abel in 2012..Visitation will be Monday November 30th from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Visitors will be required to wear facial coverings and attendees are urged to strictly comply with the Covid-19 protocol displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Funeral services will be Tuesday December 1st at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel with Reverend Melvin Sayler, Chaplain for the Stein Hospice Service officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.The family encourages contributions in his memory to either the American Cancer Society
or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.To share your memories and condolences with Billy’s family and to read his expanded obituary please visit www.gluvna.net
.