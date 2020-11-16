1/1
Billy Dean McDoniel
Billy McDoniel, 44, of Hudson, Florida, passed away suddenly on November 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife Jennifer, children MacKenzie, Katie and Jay, his parents Larry (Candy) McDoniel and Lucinda Allen, brother Noel (Lenny) McDoniel, and sisters Tracy (Gary) Carter, and Shanna (Rick) Dennis and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Susan Hanna and his grandparents.Billy was born in Lorain, Ohio and was raised in Vermilion, Ohio where he attended school. After graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was stationed in California. He came to Florida after his honorable discharge from the Marines. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast and loved the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Go Buckeyes!Billy will be laid to rest with his fellow military brothers and sisters at Bushnell National Cemetery on November 18, 2020.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
