Birdie Etta Everett (nee: Hambley), 99 years of age, and a resident of Vermilion, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Kingston of Vermilion following a full and meaningful life.She was born January 20, 1920 in Lorain. Birdie was a lifetime resident of Lorain County.She was employed at M.A. Harrison for thirteen years before retiring in 1985. Birdie enjoyed her pets, especially her dogs.Survivors include her stepson, Thomas Everett (Tamara) of Birmingham; and her grandchildren, Brian Everett and Shad Everett.She was preceded in death by her husband of eight years, Eldon F. Everett on July 12, 1972; her sons, Dick and Ernie Shepherd; her stepson, Don Everett and her parents, Samuel and Edna Hambley (nee: Blackburn).Friends may call Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas Spaulding, of Lowell Street Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Animal Protective League; Friendship Animal Protective League; 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 11, 2019