|
|
Bob Barrella, 72, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, OH. Bob was born on June 6, 1945 in Lorain, OH. He graduated from Lorain High School, Class of 1964. Following High School in July of 1964, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War on the USS Sperry, traveling the world three times during his service and he was honorably discharged in July of 1966. He returned home and married his love, Betty Ann (nee Winningham), on June 10, 1967. Bob started working at the age of 14 at Januzzi's in Lorain. He made his career at U.S.S. Steel in Lorain as a Millwright and later as a Turn Foreman. Following retirement, Bob worked at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain and American Limousine in Lakewood. He was a past member of the IAV Post #1, the IAB in Little Italy, St. Anthony of Padua and he attended Masses and services at St. Mary Parish. Bob enjoyed golfing and taking his annual golf trip to Myrtle Beach with friends. He was an avid sports fan and he loved attending his grandchildren's sporting and school events. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years of marriage, Betty Ann Barrella; loving daughters, Debbie (Willie) Ruiz and Deanna (Kevin) Phillips; cherished grandchildren, Nikolas and Nina Ruiz: and Brohden Phillips; brother, John (Barb) Barrella; sister, Fran (Jim) Parsch; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (nee DiLuciano) Barrella. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Mary Parish, 309 West 7th Street, Lorain, Fr. Daniel O. Divis, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp, OH, where military honors will be performed by the U.S. Navy. Memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to St. Mary Parish, 309 W. 7th Street, Lorain, OH 44052. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 2, 2019