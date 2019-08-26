|
|
Bob Papay, age 74, of Lorain, suddenly passed away at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1944 in Lorain, where he has lived his entire life, and is a 1962 graduate of Lorain High School. Right after graduation, he went to work at Lorain Products, where he was employed for many years. Even after his "semi-retirement," he worked for Vocational Guidance Services. Bob always had a good joke ready for anyone and everyone and never grew tired of telling them. He also enjoyed his gardening, gambling, and fishing. Bob is survived by his wife and sidekick of 42 years, Helena E. (nee Pekarik); his children, Scott, Amy McKinney, Bob, and Becky James, all of Lorain; his seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren (soon to be nine); and his brother, Harry Papay, of Myrtle Beach, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Anne (nee Miechur) Papay; and his sister, Anne Marie Knowles. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28th, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will also be held in the funeral center on Thursday, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 27, 2019