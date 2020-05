Bobby J. Britt, age 82, passed away on May 15, 2020. Loving husband of the late Wilma (née Statler); dearest father of Thomas K. (Barbara), Ronald J. (Deloris), Robert S. (Tracie), Dana L. Britt-Minor (Mark), and Michelle Parker (Ed); beloved grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 22; and great-great-grandfather of one. Dear brother of Billy Ray and Barbara Moore (Mike) and the late James; son of the late Jessie Mae Davis. He was a proud retiree of General Motors, UAW Local 1005. An active member of AA for 38 years, he sponsored many people and was always willing to lend a hand at the Saharid Club where he was a devoted member. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bakerfuneralberea.com