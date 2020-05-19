Bobby J. Britt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby J. Britt, age 82, passed away on May 15, 2020. Loving husband of the late Wilma (née Statler); dearest father of Thomas K. (Barbara), Ronald J. (Deloris), Robert S. (Tracie), Dana L. Britt-Minor (Mark), and Michelle Parker (Ed); beloved grandfather of 14; great-grandfather of 22; and great-great-grandfather of one. Dear brother of Billy Ray and Barbara Moore (Mike) and the late James; son of the late Jessie Mae Davis. He was a proud retiree of General Motors, UAW Local 1005. An active member of AA for 38 years, he sponsored many people and was always willing to lend a hand at the Saharid Club where he was a devoted member. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bakerfuneralberea.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home
206 Front Street
Berea, OH 44017
(440) 234-1331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved