Bohonnon R. Miller

Bohonnon R. Miller Obituary
Bohonnon R. Miller, 29, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born October 25, 1989 in Lorain, Ohio and was a lifelong resident of Lorain County. He graduated from Southview High School and played football and wrestled for Southview High School and Elyria High School. He enjoyed rapping, producing music, watching sports, and spending time with his family. Bohonnon is survived by his father, Ralph F. Williams Jr.; mother, Jolanda N. Miller; his siblings, Belaneir Miller, Bret Miller, Seth Martin, Steve Martin, Kyeth Robinson, Vyctorya Robinson, Braylon Williams, Sanya Williams, and Ralph Williams III; high school sweetheart, Jaquaya Harvey; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Essie Williams and Della Miller; and great-grandmother, Helen Williams; aunt, Regina Villafanez; and cousin, Christopher Hill. Viewing will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at Noon at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3900 Clifton Ave., Lorain. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
