Bondetta "Bonnie" Jean Cutcher (nee Traxler), 84, of Brownhelm, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Wesleyan Village after a lengthy illness.
Bonnie was born September 22, 1934 in Upper Sandusky and had been an Elyria resident for the past six months, moving from Brownhelm.
Bonnie graduated from Bowling Green State University. She owned and operated the Brownhelm Store for 31 years, retiring in 1999. She was a Martha Holding Jennings Scholar and taught in Brownhelm School for seven years and Lorain Elementary School for 11.5 years.
After selling the Browhhelm Store, she was a substitute teacher for Firelands Elementary School. Bonnie was a member of the Brownhelm United Church of Christ, where she was involved in the Women's Fellowship Club. She was a 4-H Club Advisor for 50 years and inducted into the Ohio 4-H Hall of Fame on March 12, 2011. She was also a member of the Brownhelm Historical Society and past Girl Scout Leader. Bonnie enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Glen William "Bill" Cutcher, of Elyria; sons, Glen (Christine) Cutcher, of Vermilion and Albert (Shinim) Cutcher, of Oberlin; daughters, Dorothy (Jeff) Gilenbach, of Huston, TX and Bernice Cutcher, of Wellington; grandchildren, Ian, Justin, Jason, Tom, Patricia, Dana, Chris, and Joe; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Traxler, of Bluffton; and sisters, Nancy (Ron) Bolendar, of Eaton and Clarice Atherhdt, of Upper Sandusky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Garnetta (nee Kinley) Traxler; and her grandson, Andrew Nemeth.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The Reverend Joyce E. Schroer will officiate. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Brownhelm United Church of Christ, 2144 North Ridge Road, Vermilion, OH 44089 or Ohio 4-H Youth Development, 2201 Fred Taylor Dr., Columbus, OH 43210.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 28, 2019