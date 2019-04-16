|
Bonita M. Holtzman (nee Barth), 77, of Eaton Township, died April 14, 2019 after a 32 year battle with breast cancer in the caring hands of the staff on the 8th floor at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center. Her family and friends were in constant attendance to support her in this struggle.She was born June 17, 1941 in Elyria and was a 1959 graduate of Midview High School. Bonnie was a member of Community of Faith United Church of Christ, Circle One of the Church and a former member of Lake Avenue United Church of Christ. She was a member of Kiwanis Club of Elyria and served as 2002-2003 Ohio Kiwanis Division 13 First Lady. In 2006, she received the Ohio District Kiwanis Past International Presidents Award.She and her husband were partners in Charbon 41, LLC and CBH Enterprises, LLC, real estate management companies. While living in Kentucky, she served four years on the Governor’s Breast Cancer Board, and was a member of the Thursday Group that gathered in Lexington, KY.She was a former owner of Bonnie’s Candies and Supplies sharing her knowledge of candy making with many interested families. She was also a member of the Red Hats and Welcome Wagon. Other interests included camping with her family and square dancing.Bonnie is survived by her friend of 64 years and husband of 58 years, Charles W.; children, Deborah J. (Phillip) Jones, Jeffrey C. (Brandon) Holtzman, and Shelly M. (David) Spieth; grandchildren, James (Michelle) Jones, Neal Jones, Dustin Jones, Tyler Holtzman, Alec Jones, and Grant, Elizabeth, and Hailey Spieth; and great-grandchildren, Dustin Jones, Jr., and MaeLynn Worcester.She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brittany Holtzman; parents, Theron and Marguerite Barth; and brothers, Ronald, Melvin, Allan, and Dennis Barth.Friends will be received Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria.A funeral service will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in First Congregational United Church of Christ, 330 Second Street, Elyria, with Reverend Kathryn Ketchum officiating. Private burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Ohio at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation, P.O. Box 668, Circleville, OH 43113; , P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309; or Community of Faith United Church of Christ, 9715 East River Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. For online condolences, visit www.dickenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 17, 2019