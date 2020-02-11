|
|
Bonnie (Lautner) Hartsell, born June 9, 1938, in Lorain, Ohio to Joseph J. Lautner and Zada (Biddlecome) Lautner. On February 10, 2020, Bonnie passed peacefully at home, where she went to be with her sons, John, Donald, Michael and Eric, her parents, siblings and many loved ones that had gone before her. Bonnie had five sons, John Hall, Donald Hall, Michael Hall, Mark Hall and Eric Hall, before meeting and marrying her loving husband, William Raymond Hartsell. Bonnie taught Cosmetology at the Northern Institute of Cosmetology in Lorain for many years until she became a stay-at-home mom. Bonnie loved to travel and enjoyed genealogy and took many trips cross country including Salt Lake City, Utah, where she met many extended family members. She loved sunflowers and collecting Longaberger baskets. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, going to auctions with her husband and friends, cooking and games of chance. It was always the ongoing joke that she was the luckiest person we knew, but knowing her made those that knew her the luckiest. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, William Raymond Hartsell; son, Mark (Robin) Hall; daughter, Tammy (Ray McGinnis Jr.) McGinnis; eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 until time of funeral services at 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Reverend Susan Knauff representing True Blessings Ministries will officiate. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery in Terra Alta, West Virginia. To share your condolences with the Hartsell Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 12, 2020