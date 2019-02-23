|
|
Bonnie L. Sharp, 70, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away at 6:40 pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at her residence with her loving family by her side.She was born September 16, 1948 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Jessie James and Mamie Mae Rawlins Moore.Bonnie was an assembler at Crown Steel. She enjoyed gardening, darts, belonging to several leagues and was an animal lover.Bonnie is survived by David W. Sharp, Ronald J. Sharp, both of Lorain, Ohio; two sisters: Carolyn Lee of California, her twin sister, Connie (Jim) McCleese of Southington, Ohio; a grandson, Jonathan R. Sharp of Columbus, Ohio; a granddaughter, Cheyenne M. Sharp of Lorain, Ohio and many nephews and nieces.A memorial service will take place, Monday, February 25, 2019, at 12:30 pm, at Elmwood Cemetery.Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio, 44446. 330-652-2422
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 24, 2019