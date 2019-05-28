|
Bonnie Lee Repas (nee Suhy), 83, of Elyria Township passed away May 27, 2019 in the company of her loving family at UH Elyria Medical Center following a sudden illness. Bonnie was born February 6, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio. Bonnie attended Clearview High School in Lorain where she met Bob, the love of her life and husband of 65 years. A passionate realtor for 37 years, Bonnie enjoyed helping buyers and sellers make informed decisions when purchasing or selling real estate. She specialized in financing, marketing, and first time buyers. Bonnie earned her real estate license in 1979 and her broker’s license in 1990. She was an office manager at two different realty organizations, including ten years as the manager of a top performing office in Elyria. Bonnie held several positions within various real estate industry organizations including President of the Ohio Association of Realtors, President of the Northern Ohio Regional Multiple Listing Service, and Director of the Building Industry Association. She also taught real estate finance at Lorain County Community College. Bonnie shared several interests with her husband, Bob, including archery and a sense of civic duty. Bonnie was an award winning archer, officer, and volunteer for the Ohio Archers Association. She also served as an elected member of the Elyria City School Board, where she served concurrently with Bob for a period of time. Bonnie enjoyed artistic endeavors, traveling with the family, and working in the yard. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.Bonnie is survived by children, Laura Leitner of Elyria, Lee Ann (Rick) Underman of Westerville, Ohio, and Robin (Sherry) Repas of Elyria; grandchildren, Leann (Josh) Freeman, Rebecca Leitner, John (Abby) Underman, James Leitner, Jared Repas, and Mason Repas; and great-grandchildren, Paige, Marleigh, Elliott, Claire, Julian, Jay, Tucker, and Vivian. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Repas, Sr.; her son, Robert Joseph Repas, Jr.; and son-in-law, William (Bill) Leitner. Friends will be received Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at Dicken Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 323 Middle Ave., Elyria. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Pastor Chuck Livermore will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to a . For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 29, 2019