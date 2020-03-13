|
|
Bonny J. Hitlan (nee Elliott), age 61, of Vermilion, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center after a lengthy illness. She was born on November 30, 1958 in Amherst, Ohio to James and Shirley (nee Watkins) Elliott. She attended school in both Amherst and Vermilion. Bonny made her career in management at Carter Lumber and local internet café gaming centers. She loved cooking, fishing and going to the beach. Most especially she loved the time spent with her family and grandchildren. She will be remembered as the Life of the Party. Bonny is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jeff; son, Jeff Hitlan Jr.; daughters, Jessica (Wally Gould) Patterson, and Lindsey (Arron Molnar) Hitlan; grandchildren, Haydin, Iann, and Lila; mother, Shirley Elliott; brothers, David (Lily) Elliott, and John (Sue) Elliott; her sister, Diane (Tom) Greenwood; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Patterson; father, James Elliott; and her sister, Lynn Tuley. The family will be holding a Celebration of Bonny’s Life at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 14, 2020