Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonny Hitlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonny J. (Elliott) Hitlan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonny J. (Elliott) Hitlan Obituary
Bonny J. Hitlan (nee Elliott), age 61, of Vermilion, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center after a lengthy illness. She was born on November 30, 1958 in Amherst, Ohio to James and Shirley (nee Watkins) Elliott. She attended school in both Amherst and Vermilion. Bonny made her career in management at Carter Lumber and local internet café gaming centers. She loved cooking, fishing and going to the beach. Most especially she loved the time spent with her family and grandchildren. She will be remembered as the Life of the Party. Bonny is survived by her husband of 30 years, Jeff; son, Jeff Hitlan Jr.; daughters, Jessica (Wally Gould) Patterson, and Lindsey (Arron Molnar) Hitlan; grandchildren, Haydin, Iann, and Lila; mother, Shirley Elliott; brothers, David (Lily) Elliott, and John (Sue) Elliott; her sister, Diane (Tom) Greenwood; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Patterson; father, James Elliott; and her sister, Lynn Tuley. The family will be holding a Celebration of Bonny’s Life at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -