Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Gathering Community Church
4594 Midway Mall
Elyria, OH
Brad Boroff Obituary
Brad Boroff, 62, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side.He is survived by his wife, Debra (nee Landy) Boroff; children: Kevin Boroff, Cori (Jacob) Zuniga and Stephanie Boroff; grandchildren: Autumn, Lillian and Charlotte; brothers: Bill (Myra-deceased) and Tom (Helen) Boroff; sister-in-law, Martha Boroff; and many nieces.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank G. and Mary E. (nee Bennett) Boroff; andBrothers: Charles and Rich Boroff.A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Gathering Community Church, 4594 Midway Mall, Elyria, Ohio, Pastor Tom Shumate, officiating (inside Midway Mall, across from Best Buy).In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Brad’s memory to Gathering Community Church Building Fund. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 11, 2019
