Bradley James Heider
LORAIN – Bradley James Heider, 60, passed away following a 9 month courageous battle with glioblastoma on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home in Lorain, OH with his loving family by his side.He is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Beth (nee Kosco) Heider; daughters, Ashley (Matt) Heider Kenny and Brittney (Greg) Gigliotti; sons, Thomas (Crissy) Yost and Matthew (Chelsea) Yost; brother, Jack (Jill) Heider; sisters, Marci Whitt and Janet (John) Heinzerling; grandchildren, Violet Gigliotti, Aleah Yost, Ava Stewart, Matthew Yost and Kylie Yost; father-in-law, Dale A. Kosco; sisters-in-law, Jackie Heider and Helen Holiday; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar M. “Dutch” Heider Sr. and Jean E. (nee Dorsey) Heider; brothers, Dennis Heider and Oscar M. “Swabby” Heider Jr.; mother-in-law, Mary Sue (nee Smith) Kosco; and niece, Meredith Heider.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Burial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, 555 N. Ridge Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 (meet at cemetery main entrance on Saturday). Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the National Brain Tumor Society 55 Chaple St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
