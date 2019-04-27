|
|
Bradley Wayne "Burly" Frederick, 51 years of age, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness.Brad was born March 16, 1968, in Amherst and was raised in South Amherst. He graduated from South Amherst High School. He lived in Vermilion and then moved to Lorain five years ago. Brad worked for 15 years for York International as a tow motor operator in shipping and receiving before working for the Ford Motor Company. He attended Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He was very musical and enjoyed singing and writing songs on his guitar. He loved all things outdoors whether fishing, playing sports, or watching sunsets. He treasured his family and children. Survivors include his children: Branyan Frederick, Maycee Frederick, Skyler Frederick and step daughter, Darian Weinbrandt all of Amherst; best friend and mother of his children, Peggie Pentito; his sisters: Sheila (Ken ) Harness of Lorain; Kim (David) Price of Elyria; his nephews: Adam Harness (Brittany McCann) and Jacob Harness; and his special great niece, Bella.Brad was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Frederick, Jr.; his nephew, Shawn Frederick; and his parents, Kenneth and Sandra Frederick (nee: Flynn).Friends may call Monday, April 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst, Ohio.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019