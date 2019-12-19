|
Brandon N. Wilhelm, age 39, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic under Hospice care. He was born on December 15, 1980 in Lorain and lived in the area his entire life and is a 1999 graduate of Vermilion High School. After graduation, he attended the Borromeo Seminary, as well as John Carroll University. Brandon worked for Maple City Ice Company as a merchandiser after he worked for Rite Nau Beverage. He is a devoted member of the Church of St. Peter. Brandon’s biggest hobby was having hobbies, never having the same hobby for too long before diving in to the next one. Besides all of his “hobbies,” everyone who knows him also knows his deep affinity, appreciation, and infatuation of Taco Bell. He also liked watching the Green Bay Packers. Brandon’s ultimate love and devotion was to his family and the time they spent together. He is survived by his beloved wife of seven years, Lynne M. Rositano; his cherished two-year-old daughter, Cecilia Anne Wilhelm; his brother, Derik W. Wilhelm, of Lorain; his sisters, Alexandra Wilhelm, of Amherst, and Samantha Januzzi, of Sandusky; his mother, Kimberley (nee Becker), of Lorain; father and step-mother, Derik E. and Joyce Wilhelm, of Lorain; and grandparents, Donna Becker, of Lorain and Louise Wilhelm, of Lorain. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, Dec. 23, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, OH 44053. Please meet at Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions, in Brandon’s memory, be made to the Borromeo Student Activities Fund, 28700 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH 44092. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 20, 2019