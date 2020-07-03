Brenda Kay Witt (nee Scott), age 64 and a resident of Amherst Township passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus after a brief illness. Brenda was born August 11, 1955 in Sandusky to the late Robert D. Scott and Louise E. (nee Jess) Scott. She was a 1973 graduate of Vermilion High School. Brenda retired in 2016 from the Elyria School System where she was employed for over 20 years as a teacher’s aid at Oakwood Elementary School and also was a store manager for Joann Fabrics at one time. She was a gifted seamstress from jazzercise outfits to wedding dresses as well as donating hundreds of masks and caps to employees of the Cleveland Clinic in Medina where her daughter works. Crafting was her specialty, from making jewelry to gifting hand crafted greeting cards of sheer beauty. Most importantly, Brenda loved spending time with her grandchildren and doing creative projects with them from tiny crafts to carving pumpkins and beautifully decorating cookies and cakes. Needless to say, those that knew Brenda knew her for her outgoing kindness, her big heart and her love for the simple things in life. Brenda and her husband Karl simply enjoyed being together for a dinner on the sun porch and a glass of wine or walk on the pier to appreciate a beautiful sunset, she will be greatly missed in our hearts but remembered for many lifetimes beyond from those that surrounded her. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Karl B. Witt, their children: Ben (Marianne) Smith of Lakewood and Jenny (Andy) Falcone of Akron; three grandchildren: Anthony Woodyard of Akron, Presley Smith of Rocky River, Brianna Falcone of Akron; her unborn great granddaughter, Ezmae; mother, Louise Scott of Vermilion; brothers: Greg (Cathie) Scott of Georgia and Roger (Sabrina) Scott of Vermilion; sisters: Pam (Jim) Miller of Lorain, "Di" Scott of Vermilion, Tina (Hank) Rutschow of Canton; and her best friend of forty years, Nancy Schneider of Amherst. Family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion with Pastor Jonathan McCleery officiating. Brenda's family would like to extend their very special thanks to the Intensive Care Unit doctors and nurses for the compassionate and exceptional care she received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, Utah 84096.