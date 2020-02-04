Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Tokarczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda L. (Torres) Tokarczyk


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda L. (Torres) Tokarczyk Obituary
Brenda L. Tokarczyk (nee Torres), age 55, of Lorain, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home after a sudden illness. She was on June 21, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio to Moises and Ruth (nee Tingler) Torres and was a 1982 graduate of Lincoln West High School. Brenda worked in accounts receivables at Pat Young service company/Fisher Auto Parts from 1995 to 2011. Most recently, she was employed as a stock merchandiser in the health and beauty department at Marc’s in Avon. She loved arts and crafts. Family was the absolute most important part of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved going on Caribbean cruises with husband. She was a loving daughter to her mother and father and was most proud of her son. Brenda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Brenda is survived by her husband of 21 years, Joseph Tokarczyk IV; son, Corey Smith, of Cleveland; step-daughters, Elena (Mark) Schmidt, of Maumee, and Stacey Tokarczyk, of Sheffield Lake; step-grandchildren; Mark II, Juliana, and Allison Schmidt; mother, Ruth Torres; brothers, Mickal (Amy) Torres, of Cleveland, and Harlan (Margaret) Daniel, of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Moises Torres; and her brother, Larry Daniel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7th. at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tokarczyk family to help with the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -