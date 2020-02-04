|
Brenda L. Tokarczyk (nee Torres), age 55, of Lorain, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home after a sudden illness. She was on June 21, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio to Moises and Ruth (nee Tingler) Torres and was a 1982 graduate of Lincoln West High School. Brenda worked in accounts receivables at Pat Young service company/Fisher Auto Parts from 1995 to 2011. Most recently, she was employed as a stock merchandiser in the health and beauty department at Marc’s in Avon. She loved arts and crafts. Family was the absolute most important part of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved going on Caribbean cruises with husband. She was a loving daughter to her mother and father and was most proud of her son. Brenda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Brenda is survived by her husband of 21 years, Joseph Tokarczyk IV; son, Corey Smith, of Cleveland; step-daughters, Elena (Mark) Schmidt, of Maumee, and Stacey Tokarczyk, of Sheffield Lake; step-grandchildren; Mark II, Juliana, and Allison Schmidt; mother, Ruth Torres; brothers, Mickal (Amy) Torres, of Cleveland, and Harlan (Margaret) Daniel, of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Moises Torres; and her brother, Larry Daniel. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7th. at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tokarczyk family to help with the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 5, 2020