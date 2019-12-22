Home

Brenda Lee (Bennett) Dean


1957 - 2019
Brenda Lee Dean (nee: Bennett), 62 years of age, and a resident of Vermilion, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home following a lengthy illness.Brenda was born April 1, 1957, in Lorain where she was raised and graduated from Lorain High School in 1974. She lived in South Amherst for 15 years and has been a resident of Vermilion since 1998. Brenda graduated from Lorain County Community College and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing and received her LPN degree.She is survived by several family members including her caregiver and best friend her sister-in-law, Traci Bennett, of Vermilion, her brother Charles Bennett of Vermilion; and several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.Brenda was preceded in death by her parents Hayward and Mildred Bennett (nee: Daniels).All services will be held privately by the family.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053.For those wishing to share condolences or memories, please visit the funeral home's website at www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 23, 2019
