Brenda M. "Flower Lady" Wamsley (nee Burris), age 59, passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2019 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Born March 14, 1960 to Charles and Helen (nee Gulas) Burris in Lorain, Ohio, Helen lived in the Lorain area her entire life. She graduated from Admiral King High School and worked for L & K Restaurant before becoming a florist, serving the Lorain area for over 35 years. Brenda’s passion was flowers and she believed everyone should have flowers in their lives. She trained with Laszlo Sute and Bill Hixson in Lakewood. With only a hundred dollars, she started her flower business by selling flowers from her home and various night clubs. She later expanded her business, becoming the "Flower Lady" and opening Brenda’s Flowers on Route 113 which became a constant flower route. She would later operate Hixson Florist in Lorain. In addition to her floral business, she was part owner of Whiskeyville Hub Caps in Amherst with her husband. Her business endeavors were not about making money, but serving her community and helping those in need. She saw the good in everyone. Brenda loved gardening and animals, as well as going to Amish country. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Surviving is her husband of 40 years, Roger Wamsley; children, Brandon Wamsley, Jennica (Micah) Board and Jeret (Katlyn) Wamsley; and grandchildren, Austin, Armia, Maria, and Malina. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Bathenia Rose Burris; granddaughter, Makenna Board; and brother, Christopher Burris. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, followed by memorial services at 7:00 p.m. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 24, 2019