Brenda Mae Weegar, 79, of Lakewood passed away on September 5, 2019. Brenda was born on September 11, 1939 in Lorain. She attended St. Anthony’s grammar school and graduated from Lorain High School in 1957. After graduation, Brenda started a career that spanned 30 years with the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services. She retired in 1987 and began her pursuit of a college degree at Baldwin-Wallace College. She graduated from Baldwin-Wallace Summa Cum Laude in 1992. After graduation, Brenda went to work at Lakewood Hospital, helping to run the gift shop for more than 15 years before retiring so she could spend more time in service to her community, including at the Rocky River Senior Center, where she was a long-time member and volunteer.Brenda was a parishioner at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Lakewood. Her passions were reading, traveling, going to the theater and spending time on the water, including as a member of the Cleveland Yachting Club. She will be remembered for her elegance, humor, generosity and ability to bring cheer to a room.Brenda is predeceased by her parents Harriet and Adrian Burke; brother, Tom Burke, as well as her husband, Donald Weegar.She will be missed by her sister, Diane Burke; her sister-in-law, Dona Burke; her brother-in-law, Carl Weegar; her nieces Kristin Gooch, Marisa Burton and Lindsay Ostrom; her nephew, Ryan Burke; goddaughter, Sandra Supler; as well as her two kitties Lily and Murphy.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke Church (corner of Clifton Blvd. and Bunts Rd.) in Lakewood on Monday, September 9 at 10 am.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Malachi House (https://malachihouse.org/), Cleveland Animal Protective League (https://clevelandapl.org/), or West Side Catholic Center (https://www.wsccenter.org/).
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 8, 2019