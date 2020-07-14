Brenne H. Donofrio, 89, of Lorain, affectionately known as "Papa," passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Donofrio was born in Lorain on November 4, 1930, the son of the late Nicola and Emiliana (nee Caserta) Donofrio. He will be sadly missed by his children, Carole (Scott) Knowles of Amherst, Bren Donofrio of Lorain, Wellsley Donofrio of Orinda, CA, Sabrina (Thomas) Halliday of Greensburg, PA, Nicholas (Kris) Donofrio of Amherst, Robert (Flavia) Donofrio, of Amherst; grandchildren, Adriane Cole, Allison Bubanas, Celeste Welsh, Lindsay Michalewicz, Lauren Johnson, Brandon Donofrio, Kalee Donofrio, Nicholas Donofrio, Nathan Donofrio, Anthony Donofrio, Isabella Donofrio, Giovanni Donofrio; great-grandchildren, Marina Bubanas, Roman Cole, Reid Cole, Jade Michalewicz, Christian Bubanas, Weston Welsh, Saige Welsh, Nolan Johnson, Roma Johnson, Isla Bubanas; and his brother, Nelson Donofrio of Lorain; his aunt, Alfonsina Donofrio; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by beautiful "Doro," Dorothy J. (nee Edwards) Donofrio in 2019; grandson, Carson Hamby in 2000; brother, Reno Donofrio; son-in-law, Robert Rittenour; and a daughter-in-law, Janet Donofrio. Funeral services are private for the family only. The Rev. Paul Schreiner will officiate. A Celebration of Life will commence at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17th, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Sabrina Halliday. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607. Additional information and online condolences at:www.boyercool.com.