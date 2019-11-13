|
|
Brent Allen Behner, 79, of Penfield, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at home. Born on January 1, 1940 in Wakeman, he was the son of the late Lyle and Florence (nee Wollenslegel) Behner. Brent grew up in LaGrange and was a graduate of LaGrange High School. Brent was a tractor mechanic and worked for Behner’s Garage, Wellington Implement and then for Krystowski Tractor. He also owned Eagle Ranch, a tractor repair company. Brent enjoyed time outside working in his garden and tending to his bee hives. Being mechanically inclined, he would spend hours tinkering in his workshop. Brent was an avid Cleveland sports fan. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family. Survivors include his children, Kristen (Bill) Foreman, of Bay Village, and Kurt (Jessica) Behner, of Dillsburg, PA; grandchildren, Camryn, Taylor, Maralyn, and Jacob Behner, and Grace, Caroline, and Michael Foreman; siblings, Dennis Behner, of TN, and Sharron Richards, of Beldon. Brent was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Judith (nee Pataky) Behner in 2005; and brother, Gary Behner. Friends and family will be received on Friday, November 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main Street, Wellington, where services will be held on Saturday beginning 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Penfield Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 14, 2019