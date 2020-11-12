Bridget J. Schulin, age 83, of Lorain passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.She was born on December 16, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Mary (nee McCreedy) DeMarco and was a graduate of Lorain High School.Bridget made her career in food service as a Cafeteria Manager with the Lorain City Schools and then with DeLuca’s Place in the Park.She was a member of the Italian American Veterans Club and of the Marion Guild at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain.Playing cards, watching game shows on television and cooking were activities that she enjoyed doing. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor.Bridget is survived by her children, Joseph (Tina) Schulin, of Lorain, Timothy (Pam) Schulin, of Amherst, and Tamara (Edward) Murray, of Canton; grandchildren, Mallory Kelts, Mackenzie (Brent) Miller, Joseff (Kathryn) Schulin, Jordan (John) Connolly, Cicily Murray, Eddie Murray, T.J. (Karly) Schulin, and Casey Murray; 10 great-grandchildren; and a future great-granchild on the way; and her brother, Armando (Sally) DeMarco.She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Schulin; parents, Joseph and Mary DeMarco; and siblings, Anthony DeMarco, Mary Cicerella, Joseph DeMarco, Angela Provenza, Rose Mannerelli, and William DeMarco.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Closing prayers will be held at 10: a.m. on Monday, November 16th. in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, Ohio. Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com