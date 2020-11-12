1/1
Bridget J. Schulin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bridget's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridget J. Schulin, age 83, of Lorain passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.She was born on December 16, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Mary (nee McCreedy) DeMarco and was a graduate of Lorain High School.Bridget made her career in food service as a Cafeteria Manager with the Lorain City Schools and then with DeLuca’s Place in the Park.She was a member of the Italian American Veterans Club and of the Marion Guild at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain.Playing cards, watching game shows on television and cooking were activities that she enjoyed doing. She absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor.Bridget is survived by her children, Joseph (Tina) Schulin, of Lorain, Timothy (Pam) Schulin, of Amherst, and Tamara (Edward) Murray, of Canton; grandchildren, Mallory Kelts, Mackenzie (Brent) Miller, Joseff (Kathryn) Schulin, Jordan (John) Connolly, Cicily Murray, Eddie Murray, T.J. (Karly) Schulin, and Casey Murray; 10 great-grandchildren; and a future great-granchild on the way; and her brother, Armando (Sally) DeMarco.She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Schulin; parents, Joseph and Mary DeMarco; and siblings, Anthony DeMarco, Mary Cicerella, Joseph DeMarco, Angela Provenza, Rose Mannerelli, and William DeMarco.The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral &Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Closing prayers will be held at 10: a.m. on Monday, November 16th. in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, Ohio. Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved