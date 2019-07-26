|
Brittany Elizabeth Young (nee Cabrera), 29, of Vermilion, went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Huron after a swimming accident. She was born April 8, 1990 and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 18 years, moving from Lorain. Brittany worked for Holiday Inn Express, Vermilion, as one of the head housekeepers. She was a member of the House of Praise Church, Lorain and attended Church of the Open Door, Vermilion. She had a generous personality and loved music, making jewelry, and art. Brittany was an amazing writer with exquisite handwriting and especially enjoyed writing poetry. She also loved animals, especially turtles and butterflies. She will be remembered as a hard worker with a knack for making everything beautiful. She is survived by her husband of three years, Matthew Young; mother, Maria Repko; brothers, Brandon Toothman and Jacob Homolya; sister, Katy Homolya; step-brother, Dave Repko, Jr.; in-laws, Steven and Teresa Young; grandparents, Miguel and Paula Cabrera; great-grandfather, Andrew Mooney; brother-in-law, Daniel (Paige Henderson) Young; many aunts and uncles including Belicia (Angel) Otero, Julie (Mike) Aviles, and Deborah (Louie) Molina; and many nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at House of Praise International Church, 4321 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055. Private inurnment will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. The family suggests memorial contributions to The Maryssa's Mission Foundation, https://www.maryssasmission.org/. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 28, 2019