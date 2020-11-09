1/1
Bruce E. Baird
Bruce E. Baird, 65 of Lorain passed away at his home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was known as the “go-to” guy in the community – always willing to help anyone. He loved caring for others, especially volunteering through AA.Bruce is survived by his wife, Rae Baird; children, Joy Lescher (Mike), Julie Baker (Aaron), Michael Baird (Nour), and Juel Baird; grandchildren, Kayla Adamson and Elle Lescher; great granddaughter, Lilith Lowrimore; mother, Irene Long; and sisters, Pam Hall, Marsha Word, and Kim VanSickle.He was preceded in death by his father Robert Baird and step-mother Marcella Baird.A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at a later date. Check our website for future details.www.wyers-bollinger.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
