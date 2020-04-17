|
|
Bruce Wayne Boling, 51, residing in Vermilion, passed away on April 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Bruce was born on April 19, 1968, to Brenda Nutter in Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada. He was adopted six days later by his biological mother’s brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jean Boling. Bruce’s adoptive father was in the Air Force, so while Bruce was young, he lived overseas but eventually went to high school in Hawaii. He became a skilled craftsman in glass installation and worked many years for Lakeland Glass in Lorain, OH. Bruce enjoyed heavy metal music, the Dallas Cowboys, and automobiles. He spent countless hours (and paychecks) restoring his 1986 Chevy truck. Perhaps his deepest love in life, though, was for his dogs. Over the years, he owned several pit bulls, and they were his family – as evidenced by his tattoos that honored them. Most recently, he was devoted to his rescued mastiff, Nana. Bruce is survived by his biological mother, Brenda (Nutter) Toth, Sandusky; sisters, Tammy Boling (Ron) Pellegrini, Aurora, TX, Victoria (Sercan) Gunbatar, Overland Park, KS, and Misty Toth, Beachwood, OH; brothers, Michael (Mindy)Nutter, Sandusky, and Rocky (Cara Crossetti) Nutter, Hilliard, OH; many nieces,nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Robert and Jean Boling, formerly of Gainesville, TX. A public funeral service will not be held. The family requests donations to your local Humane Society in lieu of flowers. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2020