Buddy L. Burge, age 86, of Avon, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on January 16, 1933 in Amherst, Ohio, to the late Maurice and Thelma (nee Carson) Burge. He was a graduate of Lorain High School and upon his graduation, furthered his education at Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. Buddy made his career as a Chemist. He retired in 1988 from the Environmental Protective Agency. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joanne (nee Schmidt) Burge; son, Dan (Jackie) Burge; granddaughters, Sonya and Mariah; five great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Bruce (Charlotte) Burge and Barry (Julie) Burge. The Burge family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 p.m. Interment will then follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in memory of Buddy to the Lorain County Metro Parks. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 2, 2019
