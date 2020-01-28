|
Bytha Heard Lumpkin, 89, passed away January 22, 2020 at Lake Pointe Heath Care Center in Lorain. She was born June 16, 1930 in Graham, Alabama. She moved to Lorain County in 1957 and was employed by various funeral homes in the area. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many places. She loved to communicate with people and made friends wherever she went. She never met a stranger. In addition to traveling, she loved gardening, working in her yard and having lots of flowers. Bytha leaves to mourn her passing, her ex-husband and father of her children, Floyd Lumpkin; three sons, Robert, Thomas, and Floyd Jr. (Kelly); seven grandchildren, Jakob, Alexa, Kassiem, Ebonie, twins, Bree and Brooke, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Natalyia, Azuria, and Akenya. She was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Mary Heard; three brothers, Nathan, Willie B., and A.D.; eight sisters, Mable, Marion, Myrtle, Nancy, Mary, Vera, Gladys, and Bernice. Viewing will be Thursday, January 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave. in Lorain, where her funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Cemetery in Amherst. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 29, 2020