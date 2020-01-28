Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Resources
More Obituaries for Bytha Lumpkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bytha Heard Lumpkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bytha Heard Lumpkin Obituary
Bytha Heard Lumpkin, 89, passed away January 22, 2020 at Lake Pointe Heath Care Center in Lorain. She was born June 16, 1930 in Graham, Alabama. She moved to Lorain County in 1957 and was employed by various funeral homes in the area. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many places. She loved to communicate with people and made friends wherever she went. She never met a stranger. In addition to traveling, she loved gardening, working in her yard and having lots of flowers. Bytha leaves to mourn her passing, her ex-husband and father of her children, Floyd Lumpkin; three sons, Robert, Thomas, and Floyd Jr. (Kelly); seven grandchildren, Jakob, Alexa, Kassiem, Ebonie, twins, Bree and Brooke, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Natalyia, Azuria, and Akenya. She was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Mary Heard; three brothers, Nathan, Willie B., and A.D.; eight sisters, Mable, Marion, Myrtle, Nancy, Mary, Vera, Gladys, and Bernice. Viewing will be Thursday, January 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave. in Lorain, where her funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Cemetery in Amherst. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bytha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -