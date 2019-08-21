|
Callie M. Gibson, age 95, of Lorain, passed away August 16, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain.She was born February 29, 1924 in Inverness, MS and had lived in Lorain, OH since 1941. She retired from Lucas Plumbing and was a volunteer at Lorain City Hall for many years. She also volunteered with STARRS and Jerry Lewis Kids. She was Past Worthy Matron of the OES Prince Hall Buckeye Chapter No. 46 where she helped start the Girl Assembly. She was a member of Greater St. Matthew A.M.E. Church in Lorain.She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, and babysitting many of the children throughout the community.Callie is survived by her son, Joseph (Brenda) Gibson of Buckley MI; three grandchildren, Dhonyale (Alvin) Gibson-Taylor of Maryland, Kim Gibson of Cleveland, and Joseph (Patrice) Gibson Jr. of Maryland.She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Gibson; her parents, Curtis and Lethia (Gage) Shedd; and a brother, Robert Shedd.Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at New Life Deliverance Ministries, 400 Washington Ave, Lorain OH. Service will be officiated by Rev. Thomas E. Darden, Pastor of Greater St. Matthew A.M.E. Church. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery.Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 22, 2019