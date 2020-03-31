Home

Calvin Richard Estill Berkey

Calvin Richard Estill Berkey Obituary
Calvin Richard Estill Berkey, age 33, of Zion, Illinois and formerly of Bellevue, Ohio passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1987 in Bellevue, Ohio to Donald and Linda (nee Prunier) Berkey. He graduated from Bellevue Senior High School in 2005 and attended both the University of Toledo and BGSU Firelands Campus. He was a member of the Lake and Walnut Church of Christ. Gunners Mate Second Class Petty Officer, Surface Warfare, Berkey entered the United States Navy on September 11, 2013 at the Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, IL. After graduating boot camp, he went on to attend Gunner’s Mate “A” School and in May of 2014, he attended 5-inch Gun School in San Diego, CA. Upon graduation, he received orders to USS Lake Erie (CG-70) stationed in San Diego, CA. His initiative and superb work ethic were noticed by his chain of command and he quickly moved up the ranks. While aboard, he earned his Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist insignia and served as the work center supervisor of the Combat Guns Division. GM2 transferred from USS Lake Erie in April 2019 and reported to Recruit Training Command, where he was assigned as a Small Arms Marksmanship Instructor. From July 2019 to March 2020, he successfully trained 25,000 recruits on the M9 service pistol, greatly enhancing the Navy’s mission capabilities. Recognized as a subject matter expert, GM2 qualified as Range Safety Officer and flawlessly led 32 of his peers in training future Sailors. Petty Officer Berkey was an exceptional Sailor and a valued asset to the command and United States Navy. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and shipmates. He is survived by his wife, Leah Berkey; stepdaughter, Alessia Ramos; parents, Donald and Linda Berkey; sister, Andrea Berkey; brothers, Thomas and Clarke Berkey; maternal grandparents, Richard and Marilyn Prunier. Calvin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Joyce Berkey. Contributions may be made in memory of Calvin to Lake and Walnut Church of Christ, 1101 Lake Ave., Elyria, OH 44035. Private family funeral services were held for Calvin due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Arrangements were under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 1, 2020
