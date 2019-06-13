|
|
Camilla Ann Sandanger, 28, of Lorain passed away on June 10, 2019.
Camilla was born in Elyria on January 26, 1991, the daughter of Detlef and Evelyn (nee Harbert) Sandanger, of Norway, who survive.
She moved to Norway when she was three years old, where she grew up and went to school, studying marketing and working with the elderly and physical challenged people. In her twenties, she moved back to the States, where she resided. Camilla was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Goldie Harbert, whom she greatly loved.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Andrew (Susanne) Sandanger, of Norway; two beautiful nieces, Olivia and Mathea Sandanger; aunts, Shirley (Jr) Herron, Paula Smith; and uncles, David, Paul, Jessie (Cindy) Harbert; and grandfather, Eugene Harbert; and cousins, Matthew and Loretta, Jacob, Ashley, Travis, Kayle, Caleb, Rebekah; and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 11124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Burial will be in West Virginia at a later date, where she will be laid to rest by her beloved grandmother, Goldie Harbert.
The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 14, 2019