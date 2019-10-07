Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Daniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl B. Daniel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl B. Daniel Obituary
Lorain: Carl B. Daniel, 73, of Lorain, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Kingston of Vermilion after a long illness. He was born January 19, 1946 in Sunbright, Tennessee and had resided in the Lorain area most of his life. For 26 years, he lived with his sister, Bernice Wargo, and her husband, David, and then became a resident at Parsons Group Home in Lagrange. Carl attended the Murray Ridge workshop in Elyria, where he enjoyed making birdhouses and crafts that he offered for sale. He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching cowboy movies, listening to country music and polkas. He is survived by his sister, Bernice Wargo (David); stepbrothers, Edgar Erismann and Michael Stefurek (Joann); stepsister, Christine Edwards (Darrel); nieces and nephews, David and Cindy Wargo, Brenda Love, Renee and Richard Underwood and Mark Wargo; and many great nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Stella Daniel (nee Supeck); father, Bernard Daniel; stepmother, Lea Daniel; nephew, Ben Stefurek; and niece, Angela Wargo. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Wayside, Murray Ridge workshop, Parsons Group Home where he was treated as a family member, Kington of Vermilion Nursing Home and Mercy New Life Hospice. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Rev John Jackson, chaplain of Mercy New Life Hospice, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Mercy New Life Hospice or Murray Ridge workshop. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now