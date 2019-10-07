|
Lorain: Carl B. Daniel, 73, of Lorain, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Kingston of Vermilion after a long illness. He was born January 19, 1946 in Sunbright, Tennessee and had resided in the Lorain area most of his life. For 26 years, he lived with his sister, Bernice Wargo, and her husband, David, and then became a resident at Parsons Group Home in Lagrange. Carl attended the Murray Ridge workshop in Elyria, where he enjoyed making birdhouses and crafts that he offered for sale. He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching cowboy movies, listening to country music and polkas. He is survived by his sister, Bernice Wargo (David); stepbrothers, Edgar Erismann and Michael Stefurek (Joann); stepsister, Christine Edwards (Darrel); nieces and nephews, David and Cindy Wargo, Brenda Love, Renee and Richard Underwood and Mark Wargo; and many great nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Stella Daniel (nee Supeck); father, Bernard Daniel; stepmother, Lea Daniel; nephew, Ben Stefurek; and niece, Angela Wargo. The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Wayside, Murray Ridge workshop, Parsons Group Home where he was treated as a family member, Kington of Vermilion Nursing Home and Mercy New Life Hospice. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Rev John Jackson, chaplain of Mercy New Life Hospice, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Mercy New Life Hospice or Murray Ridge workshop. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 8, 2019