Carl M. Baird, 70, of Huron, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.He was born March 23, 1949 in Uniontown, PA, and had been a Huron resident for the past 25 years moving from Lorain.Carl was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam War.He worked as a diesel mechanic for US Steel /Republic Steel for 47 years retiring in 2015.Carl was a member of the Steel Workers Union. He was a gear head and loved working on cars, trucks, and motorcycles. He enjoyed taking his 1963 Ford Truck to car shows, working on and riding his 1977 shovelhead motorcycle, plus many other motorcycles and trucks that he had throughout the years. He also enjoyed hunting with his brother, sister, and nephews; and especially enjoyed the good times he had with his family and friends at the "Baird Campground and Pool".He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Tammi (nee Weeks) Baird of Huron; sons, Carl Adam Baird of Lorain and Jason Thomas of Huron; daughters, Brandi Baird of Lorain and Toni Thomas of Huron; grandchildren, C.J., Silver, Sable, Sunny, Tateum, and Delaney; great grandsons, Colton and Jackson; brother, Marion Wayne (Martha) Baird of Lorain; his sister, Sheila Skinner of Lorain; and many nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Clara (nee Hawkey) Baird and his brother, James "Jimmy" Baird.The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 4:00 pm until the time of Military Honors at 7:00 pm presented by the Vermilion Veterans Council at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 29, 2019