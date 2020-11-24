Carl J. Kamm II, 73, of Berlin Township, died early Monday morning, November 23, 2020, after a ten-month illness. He was born to Carl J. Kamm and Jean Kamm on August 18, 1947 in Lakewood, Ohio. He was a lifelong resident of Berlin Heights, graduating from Berlin Heights High School in 1965. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Baldwin Wallace College in 1969. After college, he returned home to work with his father, mother, and brother on Kamm Farms, which his mother and father founded in 1944, in Berlin Township. Carl continued to operate the farm after his father passed away, eventually bringing his children into the farming business with him.Ca
rl was involved in the local community and served as a Berlin Township Trustee from 1975 to 1985. He was very generous, and loved to support local organizations, including the Erie County 4-H Horse program. Carl was patient and kind. He enjoyed traveling during his younger years, being outside, anything to do with the farm, being in the woods, and talking with people. He was a collector of many things, including cars. He also loved to own horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association. He turned that pastime into Colter Stables in Collins, Ohio, which he continued to operate at his death.Ca
rl is survived by his wife Bonnie (Church) Kamm; three sons, Carl J. (“CJ”) Kamm III, of Berlin Heights, Matthew J. (Jessica) Kamm, of Berlin Township, Brandon C. Kamm, of Berlin Township; two step-daughters, Cherene (John) Keim, of Milan, Gwen (Trevor) Stoll of Collins; two grandchildren, Clayton Matthew Kamm Maylee Jo Kamm; three step-grandchildren, Kaiden Keim, Kennedy Keim, Rhett James Stoll; a sister, Karen Kamm, of Berlin Heights; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Kamm, of New London; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.Ca
rl was preceded in death by his first wife, Cathy Jo (Griffin) Kamm; father, Carl J. Kamm; mother, Katherine Jean Kamm; brother, Lauren J. Kamm; and a special great-uncle, Jacob O. Kamm.Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights.Online condolences may be left at www.mormanfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made to The Humane Society of Erie County at 1911 Superior Street, Sandusky, Ohio 44870 or the Erie County Extension Office at 2900 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Ohio 44870, for the benefit of the 4-H equine program.