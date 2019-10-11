|
|
Carl Mason Simmons, 79 and ¾, of 217 Twin Lakes Drive, Elyria, Ohio died on October 10, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Avon. He was born in Longrun, West Virginia on November 12, 1939 to the late James Mason Simmons and Alma Marie Simmons (Pickrell). On May 27, 1967 he married Carolyn Marie Simmons (Kovalck) and raised two daughters, Teresa Ann Bakenhester (Simmons) and Tina Marie Simmons, the mother of his three grandchildren, Cierra Marie Robertson (Meyers), married to Nicholas Scott Robertson, Cheyenne Rose Giehl, and Robert Mason Giehl. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; two sisters; and countless other loved ones. Mr. Simmons raised his family in Sheffield Lake, Ohio, worked for General Motors and belonged to Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amherst, Ohio. Mr. Simmons was one of the first to receive an automated implanted cardiac defibrillator 27 years ago, after suffering a near fatal heart attack. His family expresses their deepest gratitude to the Almighty for allowing him to stay here since that event. His loving, generous nature will be missed by all those he helped over the years. Mr. Simmons was diagnosed with cancer on Monday and passed away on Thursday of the same week surrounded by love, joy and prayer. The Simmons family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, in Avon. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 12, 2019