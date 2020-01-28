Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Church
46485 Middle Ridge Road
Amherst, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Church
46485 Middle Ridge Road
Amherst, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Forman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl P. Forman Sr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl P. Forman Sr. Obituary
Carl P. Forman Sr., 86, of Amherst, OH, passed away on January 21, 2020, at the Welcome Nursing Home of Oberlin, following a short battle with cancer.Carl was born on July 20, 1933, in Lorain, OH to Frank and Bertha (Slavik) Forman. After graduating from Clearview High School in 1951, he served in the Army during the Korean War.His career was in the lumber mill business for 25 years, finishing with 15 years at Foster Industrial Coating and retiring in 2000.Carl enjoyed all types of woodworking from remodeling his home, to creating replicas such as the Lorain Light House. He also enjoyed many trips to Hocking Hills with his family. Along with fishing and playing cards, he took up oil painting in his retired years.Survivors include his son, Carl P. Forman Jr. (Renee) of Amherst, OH; his daughter, Cathleen Ann Forman (Terrence Beckett) of Amherst, OH; and granddaughters, Alexis Forman, Emma Forman and Claire Forman.He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Gardinier) Forman, of 47 years. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1 from 10 A.M. until the time of the memorial service at 11 A.M. at Trinity Evangelical Church, 46485 Middle Ridge Road, Amherst where Carl Sr. attended for 10 years. Pastor Chris Reutepohler will officiate. Military honors will follow. Burial will be held privately by the family.To send online condolences to the family go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -