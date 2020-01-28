|
|
Carl P. Forman Sr., 86, of Amherst, OH, passed away on January 21, 2020, at the Welcome Nursing Home of Oberlin, following a short battle with cancer.Carl was born on July 20, 1933, in Lorain, OH to Frank and Bertha (Slavik) Forman. After graduating from Clearview High School in 1951, he served in the Army during the Korean War.His career was in the lumber mill business for 25 years, finishing with 15 years at Foster Industrial Coating and retiring in 2000.Carl enjoyed all types of woodworking from remodeling his home, to creating replicas such as the Lorain Light House. He also enjoyed many trips to Hocking Hills with his family. Along with fishing and playing cards, he took up oil painting in his retired years.Survivors include his son, Carl P. Forman Jr. (Renee) of Amherst, OH; his daughter, Cathleen Ann Forman (Terrence Beckett) of Amherst, OH; and granddaughters, Alexis Forman, Emma Forman and Claire Forman.He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Gardinier) Forman, of 47 years. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1 from 10 A.M. until the time of the memorial service at 11 A.M. at Trinity Evangelical Church, 46485 Middle Ridge Road, Amherst where Carl Sr. attended for 10 years. Pastor Chris Reutepohler will officiate. Military honors will follow. Burial will be held privately by the family.To send online condolences to the family go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 29, 2020