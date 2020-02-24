|
|
Carl Wayne Todd Sr., 81, of Vermilion, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born April 1, 1938 in Norman, IN and had been a Vermilion resident since 1961, moving from Indiana. Carl went to school in Heltonville, Indiana. He worked as a Tow Motor Operator and Pin Striper for Ford Motor Co., Lorain for 30 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church,Vermilion and Ely Lodge #424. He was a greeter at Lakeview Baptist Church since 1997. He loved hosting family and friends at the barn for food and Bluegrass country music. He volunteered at Grace's Kitchen and enjoyed farming and mowing. He enjoyed working on old cars, riding motorcycles, family gatherings, sitting by the pond, working at the barn, and spending time with his dogs, Bear and Lady. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Todd; daughters, Jolinda (Leonard) Stotzer, Janice (Ralph) Martz, and Sallie Todd, all of Vermilion; son, Carl Wayne (Dianne) Todd, Jr., of Vermilion; grandchildren, Jennifer Stotzer, Michael Welch, Tyson Todd, Codie Welch, Rachael Martz, Heather Todd, and Blake Martz; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Madison, Grace, Hannah, Lillie, Travis, and Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd David and Sallie Jane (nee East) Todd Lantz; brothers, Floyd and Peter Todd; sister, Ann Gardner; half-brother, Kenneth Todd; and half-sisters, Vivian Myers and Ruby McClene. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m., with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church, 591 Ferndale Ave., Vermilion, OH 44089. The Reverend Cliff Morris will officiate. Interment will follow at Peaks Cemetery, Berlin Heights. The family suggests memorial contributions to Lakeview Baptist Church, 591 Ferndale Ave., Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 25, 2020