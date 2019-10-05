|
Carmelo “El Musico” Santiago Diaz, age 88, of Lorain, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, with his loving family never leaving his side. He was born on July 16, 1931 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, to the late Pablo Santiago and Angela Diaz. What a life he had! At the age of 25, he came to the United States on his own, traveling all over this country with a kind heart, a guitar, and a song to sing. He set up his home in Lorain, where he met the love of his life, Rosita; and with his devoted wife by his side, they created and grew an amazing and wonderful family together. Carmelo retired from the Ford Motor Company after 33 years of employment. He is a devout member of Sacred Heart Chapel, where he was proudly a member of the choir. He was also a member of the Cursillistas and the Charismatic Renewal Group. Carmelo’s biggest passion was music. Besides being in the church choir, he was a radio host on a local Spanish radio station. He created the group, Trio Puerto Rico, as well as many other musical groups throughout northeast Ohio. Besides music, he enjoyed nature, whether it was being outside in his garden or watching the birds. He was a self-proclaimed “professional” dominoes player, coached little league baseball to the championships, and he obviously loved playing his beloved guitar. Carmelo leaves behind, to treasure his memory, his wife of 62 years, Candida R. Santiago (nee Orellano); his children: Reynaldo Santiago, of FL, Sulma Santiago, of Lorain, Carmelo, Jr. (Amanda) Santiago, of TX, Antonio Santiago, of Lorain, Nanci (Don) Santiago-Meyers, of Macedonia, OH, and Amy (Efrain) Torres, of Lorain; his 14 beloved grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (with #17 on the way); and one great-great-grandson. He is also survived by his siblings: Delia Santiago, Andrea Rodriguez, and Marta Santiago, all of Puerto Rico and Paulita Santiago, of PA. Besides his parents, Carmelo was preceded in death by a daughter, Marie Clemons; a brother, Marcello Santiago; and a sister, Tita Santiago. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 8th, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Friends will also be received on Wednesday, Oct. 9th, from 8:30 a.m. until the time of his Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. The Rev. Fr. William Thaden, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 6, 2019