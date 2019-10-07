|
Carmen “Carmita” Isabella Gallo (nee Higgason), age 41, of Elyria, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at UH Elyria Medical Center. To know her was to love her. She was born on February 4, 1978 in San Diego, CA, and has been a resident of North Ridgeville and Elyria for the past 31 years, formerly of Italy. She worked 20 years as a teacher for Lorain City Schools. Carmen was a longtime volunteer for Special Olympics and CYO, was an avid runner, and loved attending her children’s events. She is a 100% organ donor. Survivors include her children, Franco, Dominic and Vincenzo; parents, Tom and Luz Higgason; sister, Mary Anne (Vincent) Gaikens, of Willoughby; former husband, Franco R. Gallo, of Avon; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Herbert and Bernadette Higgason; maternal grandmother, Lucciola Lopez. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bogner Family Funeral Home, 36625 Center Ridge Rd., North Ridgeville, where a prayer service will be at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Mass a Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Church. Rev Bob Franco, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org). For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 8, 2019