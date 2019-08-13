|
Carmen L. Feliciano Ayala, 73, of Lorain, passed away, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, Cleveland, following a lengthy illness. She was born November 18, 1945, in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to Saturnino and Maria (nee Lausell) Feliciano. Carmen came to Lorain in 1948. She worked at K-Mart for 10 years. Carmen was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain. She collected elephants and angels. She was a loving mother and generally a great person. Carmen loved to cook.She will be deeply missed by her sons, Mike, Joey, Bobby, David, and Edwin Cruz, all of Lorain; sister, Ana Feliciano, of Lorain; brothers, Anibal and Johnny Feliciano, both of Lorain;and many grand and great-grandchildren. Other than her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by her husband, Jorge Ayala; and her brothers, Jose and Eric Feliciano. Her family will receive friends Thursday, August 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Friday from 8:30 a.m. until time of 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Father William A. Thaden, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Her family suggests memorial contributions Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44055. For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 14, 2019