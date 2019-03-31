|
|
Carmen L. Gonzalez (nee Feliciano) age 79, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain following a sudden illness.Born May 31, 1939 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, she came to Lorain in 1960. Carmen worked for Dollar General in Lorain for three years. Prior to this she worked in the cafeteria at Lorain Ford Assembly Plant for 10 years.She was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel in Lorain where she had been a member of the Crucillo Movement. Carmen also attended House of Praise Church in Lorain. She loved her family and keeping up on world news and enjoyed music, art and cooking.Surviving are her sons, Miguel Gonzalez of Elyria and Alvin Gonzalez of Lorain; daughters, Gladys Mohr of Lorain and Sonia Sharp of New London; grandchildren, Santiago, Maritza, Jonathan and Miguel Jr.; great grandchildren, Lumarys, Katalina and Gracie; and brothers, Martin Feliciano of Valley City and John Feliciano of Olmstead Falls.She was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro Antonio Gonzalez Sr. in 1988; sons, Gary “D.J.” Gonzalez and Pedro Antonio Gonzalez Jr.The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain and on Wednesday from 10:30 am until the time of mass at 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. William Thaden, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 1, 2019