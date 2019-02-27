|
Carmen M. Ortiz (née Cruz), 70, of Lorain, passed away in her home Sunday, February 24, 2019, after battling chronic illness.She was born April 6, 1948 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, to the late Gerardo and Carmen (née Cepeda) Cruz. Carmen moved to Lorain from the Bronx, New York in 1996.She worked in the kitchen of at The Gathering of Hope House in Lorain.Carmen was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain, where she was a Cursillo participant. She enjoyed going to thrift shops, watching novelas, and gambling. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.She will be deeply missed by her sons, Wilfredo (Betty) Ortiz of Lorain, Kenny and Keith Reyes of the Bronx; daughters, Daisey (David) Ramos of Lorain and Myra Reyes of the Bronx; brothers, Gerardo Cruz, Jr., Angelo Cruz, Alvin Cruz, Michael Cruz, and Jose Cepeda of Lorain; sister, Maria Lopez of Lorain; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Carmen was also preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Felix “Blackie” Rodriguez in 2005; and daughters, Carmen Martinez in 2012 and Teresita “Titi” Perez in 2014; and her sister, Gloria Cruz in 1998.Her family will receive friends on Friday, March 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until time of 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Father William A. Thaden, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.The family asks for all memorial contributions made directly to the funeral home to offset burial expenses.For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 28, 2019