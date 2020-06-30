Carol A. (Schuster) Dryden
Carol A. Dryden (nee: Schuster), 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at UH St. John Medical Center in Westlake, OH, surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born on January 2, 1948, to her loving parents, Donald Schuster and Charlotte (nee: Franks) of Elyria, Ohio where she was a lifelong resident. She worked at her family business, Donald A. Schuster Greenhouse for 43 years. Carol was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church in Elyria, OH, where she taught third grade PSR for13 years. She was on the board for St. Vincent de Paul Society since 1990. Carol loved and cherished spending time with her three grandsons and her great-granddaughter. She is survived by her beloved son, Billy (Sina) Dryden of Lorain; sisters, Barbara (Doug) Faith of Elyria, Diane Strebel of Elyria, Pat Schuster of Elyria, Rosemary (Charles) Howington of Lake St. Louis, MO, Phyllis (Tony) Andrusyszyn of Elyria; brothers, Don (Joyce) Schuster Jr., Ed (Linda) Schuster, Steve (Nancy) Schuster of Elyria, and Charles (Ella) Schuster of Elyria; grandsons, Cory (Alyssa), Seth (Gina), Eric Dryden of Amherst; and cherished great-granddaughter, Alayna Dryden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald A. and Charlotte Schuster. Carol’s family will receive family and friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain, (440) 244-1961, on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 41295 North Ridge Road, Elyria, Fr. John Retar, Pastor, officiating (meet at Church on Friday). Private Christian burial services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Elyria, OH at a later date. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home and family will require social distancing throughout funeral services. Please wear a mask at Church on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's name to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 41295 North Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035 or St. Agnes Church, 611 Lake Avenue, Elyria, OH 44035. Online condolences may be sent using: www.rsgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
