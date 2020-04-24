Home

Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Hempel Funeral Home
373 Cleveland Ave.
Amherst, OH
View Map
Carol Ann Kovar


1941 - 2020
Carol Ann Kovar Obituary
Carol Ann Kovar (nee: Lock), 78 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at The Elms Retirement Community under the care of Sprenger Hospice following a brief illness.Carol was born December 21, 1941, in Oberlin and raised in Wellington. She graduated from Elyria Catholic High School with the class of 1959. Amherst has been her home for the last 18 years. Carol was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst. She faithfully served the Lorain School System for 16 years as a cafeteria server. She enjoyed connecting socially with friends through gatherings and bingo while discussing the latest news events from the paper and the television. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, James William Kovar; her daughters, Anita (Dennis) Labis of Lorain and Theresa Reid (Chuck Baker) of Lorain; grandchildren, John (Sierra) Reid, Denise Labis, Stacey Labis, Austin (Brittany) Reid; her brother, Herbert (Joan) Lock; and her sister, Rose (Naresh) Jain of Florida.Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Nadine, Sister of Notre Dame; and her parents, Herbert and Florence Lock (nee: Noderer).Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Tuesday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O’Connor, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.The family would like to thank both the Elms Nursing Home and Sprenger Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care received.For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
