Carol Ann Lavish
1935 - 2020
Carol Ann Lavish (nee Csillag), 85 of Avon Lake formerly of Lorain passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at O’Neill Healthcare in Bay Village, OH. She was born August 22, 1935 in Lorain, OH to parents Carl and Ann Csillag.Carol was a graduate of Lorain High School where she sang in the Acapella Choir. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of working women. She was employed by Lorain Products and sold Avon and Shaklee Vitamins. She was also a member of Holy Spirit Church.She is survived by her beloved husband Eugene J. Lavish of 60 years; loving children Brian (Maggie) Lavish of Charlotte, North Carolina and Becky (Mike) Drab of Seven Hills, OH; cherished granddaughters Lindsey and Kayla Drab.She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert Csillage and his wife Patrica.Services will be attended by the immediate family only.HER SMILES WILL BE FOREVER MISSED. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
