1/1
Carol Ann Mollison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Mollison, 83 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from Oak Hills Nursing Home in Lorain, following a lengthy illness.She was born October 12, 1937. Carol was a lifetime resident of Amherst.She was an active member of Church of the Nazarene in Amherst and the Jolly Sixties in Elyria. Carol always praised God for the many blessings of family and friends in her life. She treasured the time she spent with her family, friends and her church family.Survivors include her sister Nancy McCollough of Amherst; her niece Mary Beth Matus and nephew Mark McCollough (Rebecca) all of Amherst; great nieces Brittany Bendler (Brandon), Kirsten McCollough, Abigail McCollough; her great nephews Hunter and Hayden; and her great great nephew Jace.She was preceded in death by her parents Irving and Eva Mollison (nee: Flogdell).Public visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, by reservation at https://signup.com/go/KGjCfYm or by calling 440-988-4451 during business hours, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.Per Ohio COVID19 requirements, facemasks will be required for all that attend.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers. memorial contributions be made to Camp Sychar; PO Box 146, Hubbard, Ohio 44425 or Amherst Church of the Nazarene; 210 Cooper Foster Park, Amherst, OH 44001.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved