Carol Ann Mollison, 83 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from Oak Hills Nursing Home in Lorain, following a lengthy illness.She was born October 12, 1937. Carol was a lifetime resident of Amherst.She was an active member of Church of the Nazarene in Amherst and the Jolly Sixties in Elyria. Carol always praised God for the many blessings of family and friends in her life. She treasured the time she spent with her family, friends and her church family.Survivors include her sister Nancy McCollough of Amherst; her niece Mary Beth Matus and nephew Mark McCollough (Rebecca) all of Amherst; great nieces Brittany Bendler (Brandon), Kirsten McCollough, Abigail McCollough; her great nephews Hunter and Hayden; and her great great nephew Jace.She was preceded in death by her parents Irving and Eva Mollison (nee: Flogdell).Public visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, by reservation at https://signup.com/go/KGjCfYm
or by calling 440-988-4451 during business hours, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.Per Ohio COVID19 requirements, facemasks will be required for all that attend.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers. memorial contributions be made to Camp Sychar; PO Box 146, Hubbard, Ohio 44425 or Amherst Church of the Nazarene; 210 Cooper Foster Park, Amherst, OH 44001.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
.