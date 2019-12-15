|
|
Carol C. Mittelstaedt (nee Wolfarth ), 79, of Vermilion, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a short illness.She was born April 3, 1940 in Canton, OH. Carol had been a Vermilion resident for over 50 years moving from the Akron / Canton area.Carol worked for Lorain County Human Services as a Computer Data Entry Specialist for many years retiring in 2005.She was a member of Brownhelm United Church of Christ, as well as Lorain County 4-H (Firelands Farmers and the County Liners) for over 25 years and the Brownhelm Historical Society. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Edward Mittelstaedt of Vermilion; son, John Diehl of Oberlin; daughters, Debbie (Marshall) Morris of NC, Cindy Starr of MO, Karen (George) Bendycki of Cleveland; step son, Ron (Mandy) Mittelstaedt of Vermilion; granddaughter, Anna Rollins of Elyria as well as nine other grandchildren and four great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Wade (1999); parents, Robert and Florence (nee Parker) Wolfarth; step daughter, LouAnn Jenkins; and brother, Robert Wolfarth Jr. The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio and 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the Brownhelm United Church of Christ, 2144 N. Ridge Rd.,Vermilion, OH with services following at 11:00am. The Reverend Joyce Schroer will officiate. Interment will follow at Rugby Cemetery.The family suggests memorial contributions to Brownhelm United Church of Christ or the Lorain County 4-H Endowment Fund through Lorain County Extension Office, 42110 Russia Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035. The check should be made to the order of The Ohio State University with the check memo line - Lorain County 4-H Fund #604280. (440) 326-5851or .https://lorain.osu.edu/sites/lorain/files/imce/Program_Pages/4H/EndowDonationForm.pdf.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 16, 2019